Previous
Photo 4103
through the pine trees
At the same location as yesterday, in the surrounding hills, there is a line of very large pine trees. Here you can see the native bushland through a gap.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
5
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4907
photos
239
followers
273
following
1124% complete
4096
4097
4098
4099
4100
4101
4102
4103
Views
10
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
4th September 2025 12:31pm
Tags
landscape
judith deacon
Lovely textures on the pine trunks and interesting juxtaposition with the native gums.
September 22nd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice capture
September 22nd, 2025
Christina
ace
Great textures - the photo has a very earthy feel
September 22nd, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous composition and capture, I love your native bush.
September 22nd, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful , love the texture and colour tones of the pine trunks and the light
September 22nd, 2025
