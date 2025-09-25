Previous
Talons! by pusspup
Photo 4106

Talons!

This is the same 'roo as yesterday's shot. It shows off his front paws and 'claws' quite well, which might surprise some people. Lucky they are non-aggressive herbivores - though it's wise to treat them with respect.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1124% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wow! They could sure do some damaged. Great capture!
September 25th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Oh my, those claws are quite something
September 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I would keep a wide berth of those claws.
September 25th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh my - he needs to visit the chiropodist !!
September 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
It is a surprise, but then most of us have no experience of these animals. Watching “ Skippy” as a child, wasn’t quite the same 😜
Great close up shots though.
September 25th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact