Photo 4106
Talons!
This is the same 'roo as yesterday's shot. It shows off his front paws and 'claws' quite well, which might surprise some people. Lucky they are non-aggressive herbivores - though it's wise to treat them with respect.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4910
photos
238
followers
273
following
kangaroo
Mags
ace
Wow! They could sure do some damaged. Great capture!
September 25th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Oh my, those claws are quite something
September 25th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I would keep a wide berth of those claws.
September 25th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh my - he needs to visit the chiropodist !!
September 25th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
It is a surprise, but then most of us have no experience of these animals. Watching “ Skippy” as a child, wasn’t quite the same 😜
Great close up shots though.
September 25th, 2025
