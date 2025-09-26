Previous
Dragon and Blossom by pusspup
Dragon and Blossom

A little composite I whipped up from some Botanic Gardens shots. Its amazing how complicated these composites become once you get started!
Not as simple as it looks :)
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Annie D ace
I love this! Not simple at all - I have had small attempts and my brain went into a spin hahahaha
September 26th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Great work of art ! -love it ! fav
September 26th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Beautiful result
September 26th, 2025  
