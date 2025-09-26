Sign up
Previous
Photo 4107
Dragon and Blossom
A little composite I whipped up from some Botanic Gardens shots. Its amazing how complicated these composites become once you get started!
Not as simple as it looks :)
26th September 2025
26th Sep 25
3
3
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4911
photos
238
followers
273
following
4100
4101
4102
4103
4104
4105
4106
4107
Views
9
3
3
365
composite
Annie D
ace
I love this! Not simple at all - I have had small attempts and my brain went into a spin hahahaha
September 26th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Great work of art ! -love it ! fav
September 26th, 2025
Chrissie
ace
Beautiful result
September 26th, 2025
