Previous
Photo 4110
The long and winding road
Taken on our walk this morning.
It may look crooked but according to the horizon/level on my phone it’s dead straight!
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
4
0
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th September 2025 10:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice leading line of the pathway.
September 29th, 2025
Christina
ace
Beautiful trail
September 29th, 2025
JackieR
ace
It is a lovely portrait of a landscape
September 29th, 2025
Kathy A 🇦🇺
ace
Lovely scene and yes, it does look crooked
September 29th, 2025
