Fist bump by pusspup
Photo 4116

Fist bump

It takes a team to win a race. Good luck before the start. Just caught the moment.
Been out to the Australian super bikes today.
5th October 2025 5th Oct 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely captured
October 5th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, great shot!
October 5th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great timing.
October 5th, 2025  
