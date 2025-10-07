Sign up
Previous
Photo 4118
afternoon walk
I actually really like the colour version, but this B&W was so dramatic I couldn't resist.
This is Wylie2 'summiting' our local hill between the gum trees.
BoB
7th October 2025
7th Oct 25
5
4
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4922
photos
237
followers
272
following
4111
4112
4113
4114
4115
4116
4117
4118
Views
23
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
7th October 2025 4:39pm
black
,
and
,
white
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice.
October 7th, 2025
Christina
ace
I like it too!
October 7th, 2025
Diana
ace
So magical on black!
October 7th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Its fabulous
October 7th, 2025
Brigette
ace
wow - just a little mysterious
October 7th, 2025
