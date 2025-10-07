Previous
afternoon walk by pusspup
Photo 4118

afternoon walk

I actually really like the colour version, but this B&W was so dramatic I couldn't resist.
This is Wylie2 'summiting' our local hill between the gum trees.
BoB
7th October 2025 7th Oct 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1128% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Nice.
October 7th, 2025  
Christina ace
I like it too!
October 7th, 2025  
Diana ace
So magical on black!
October 7th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Its fabulous
October 7th, 2025  
Brigette ace
wow - just a little mysterious
October 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact