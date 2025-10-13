Previous
I had to share by pusspup
I had to share

Our garden is just so amazing at the moment.
All those lashings of chook poo are paying off in colour!
This is a deciduous azalea in case anyone is wondering.
Wylie

Annie D ace
Fabulous colour!
October 13th, 2025  
