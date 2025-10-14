Sign up
Previous
Photo 4125
Charmaine and friends
dropped around for a bite for breakfast this morning. She was looking particularly lovely in the early light.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
3
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
bird
bird
Annie D
ace
hahaha such a poser!
October 14th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful Charmaine.
October 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A proper lady.
October 14th, 2025
