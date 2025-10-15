Previous
What is it? by pusspup
Photo 4126

What is it?

Playing around with black and white, I can see clearly what this is, but then I took the original.
Can you work it out?
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Wylie

@pusspup
JackieR ace
Cat disguised as a badger or skunk?
October 15th, 2025  
Boxplayer ace
Beautiful highlighting of the textures
October 15th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I’m guessing it’s a cat
October 15th, 2025  
Christina ace
A fur coat is all I can make out....
October 15th, 2025  
