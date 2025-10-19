Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4130
Outgoing tide
The connection between ocean and lake. Wide open at the moment and very inviting.
I was lured into jumping in for a swim this morning and jumped out very quickly. It was cold!!!
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4940
photos
237
followers
272
following
1131% complete
View this month »
4123
4124
4125
4126
4127
4128
4129
4130
Latest from all albums
807
4127
808
4128
809
4129
810
4130
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
19th October 2025 3:41pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
seascape
Annie D
ace
Stunning!
October 19th, 2025
Agnes
ace
Great shot
October 19th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a great shot. You were brave going in for a dip.
October 19th, 2025
Wylie
ace
@onewing
I thought so too!
October 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
What a great shot. You were brave going in for a dip.