Previous
Photo 4131
Pelican
No time for a swim this morning. Just took time out for a walk then had to pack up and head home.
BoB
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
5
3
Tags
landscape-81
Brigette
ace
nice subdued tones
October 20th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Beautiful scene and storytelling, the pelican has the whole world to himself
October 20th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful scene.
October 20th, 2025
Brian
ace
Fabulous. So much to commend in this story telling image. POV, clouds, reflections, great visibility in the water. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
October 20th, 2025
Annie D
ace
Beautiful
October 20th, 2025
