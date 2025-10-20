Previous
Pelican by pusspup
Photo 4131

Pelican

No time for a swim this morning. Just took time out for a walk then had to pack up and head home.
Brigette ace
nice subdued tones
October 20th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Beautiful scene and storytelling, the pelican has the whole world to himself
October 20th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful scene.
October 20th, 2025  
Brian ace
Fabulous. So much to commend in this story telling image. POV, clouds, reflections, great visibility in the water. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
October 20th, 2025  
Annie D ace
Beautiful
October 20th, 2025  
