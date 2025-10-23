Sign up
Previous
Photo 4134
Snail trails
In a rock pool. Sea snail shells moving around in the sand leave these fascinating trails.
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
4946
photos
237
followers
273
following
1132% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
18th October 2025 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snails
Annie D
ace
wonderfully abstract :)
October 23rd, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Wonderful patterns
October 23rd, 2025
