Snail trails by pusspup
Snail trails

In a rock pool. Sea snail shells moving around in the sand leave these fascinating trails.
23rd October 2025 23rd Oct 25

Wylie

Annie D ace
wonderfully abstract :)
October 23rd, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wonderful patterns
October 23rd, 2025  
