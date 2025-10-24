Previous
Gum trees by pusspup
Gum trees

Shot from our evening walk. I was loving the colour version and then I tried black and white.
So here it is!
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Zilli~ ace
Dramatic
October 24th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So dramatic ! my usual preference is colour but on this occasion there is much more power and drama in this b/w version ! fav
October 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good BW
October 24th, 2025  
