Previous
Photo 4135
Gum trees
Shot from our evening walk. I was loving the colour version and then I tried black and white.
So here it is!
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
3
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4948
photos
237
followers
273
following
1132% complete
4128
4129
4130
4131
4132
4133
4134
4135
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
24th October 2025 5:02pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
trees
Zilli~
ace
Dramatic
October 24th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So dramatic ! my usual preference is colour but on this occasion there is much more power and drama in this b/w version ! fav
October 24th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good BW
October 24th, 2025
