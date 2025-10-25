Previous
AusX supercross championship by pusspup
Photo 4136

AusX supercross championship

Some free styling to entertain the crowds.
25th October 2025

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Photo Details

Annie D ace
Great image!
October 25th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wow!
October 25th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot and timing!
October 25th, 2025  
Babs ace
OMG you must have to be mad to do this fav
October 25th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
That is amazing!
October 25th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Yikes. Madness.
October 25th, 2025  
