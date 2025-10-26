Previous
A casual drive home by pusspup
Photo 4137

A casual drive home

Through the Southern Highlands, we stopped at the book barn and had lovely lunch rather than take the highway home.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Renee Salamon ace
That looks yummy
October 26th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Is that the book barn in Berrima? Fabulous store

That pizza looks delicious
October 26th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of that delicious looking pizza! Interesting to see that you both drink different wines too. Harry drinks red and I drink white ;-)
October 26th, 2025  
Brian ace
Yum
October 26th, 2025  
