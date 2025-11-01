Sign up
Previous
Photo 4143
The Waratah
State floral emblem of our state of NSW and of my old high school (which no longer exists).
Another flower shot from 2011 with a bit of fun.
Bob
1st November 2025
1st Nov 25
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 400D DIGITAL
Taken
4th September 2011 3:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
