A drive in the country by pusspup
A drive in the country

Threatening skies on our. Journey today. They’ve finally opened up into hail on our accommodation for the night.
Fortunately plenty of gaps between showers.
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Annie D ace
Fabulous sky - beautiful scene.
November 4th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely capture and what a great sky!
November 4th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great cloudscape.
November 4th, 2025  
Babs ace
Love it huge fav
November 4th, 2025  
