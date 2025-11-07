Previous
Sometimes you can be lucky by pusspup
Sometimes you can be lucky

We might have missed the whales, but what a weather system to witness this was!
Finding a vantage point to get a shot without foreground houses was a challenge, especially before the whole thing disappeared.
ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
What a magical scene and capture, simply stunning!
November 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous.
November 7th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful
November 7th, 2025  
