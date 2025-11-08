Sign up
Previous
Photo 4150
Something completely different
This weathered tree growing out of the rock had weathered the ocean storms and continued to grow. It looked great against the lichen covered sandstone.
8th November 2025
8th Nov 25
1
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
4th November 2025 11:11am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
Annie D
ace
The resilience of trees is amazing and wonderful :)
November 8th, 2025
