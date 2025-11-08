Previous
Something completely different by pusspup
This weathered tree growing out of the rock had weathered the ocean storms and continued to grow. It looked great against the lichen covered sandstone.
Annie D
The resilience of trees is amazing and wonderful :)
November 8th, 2025  
