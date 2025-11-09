Sign up
Previous
Photo 4151
Gold Coast Qld
a zoomed in view from my room on the 22nd floor.
This beach could not be more different from my usual beach - people wise.
I’ve really seen it all today; all manner of people walking around the shopping area in their beach gear- nearly naked. Many of them shouldn’t😝 and the tattoos!!!
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
9th November 2025 2:12pm
Tags
beach
