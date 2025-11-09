Previous
Gold Coast Qld by pusspup
Photo 4151

Gold Coast Qld

a zoomed in view from my room on the 22nd floor.

This beach could not be more different from my usual beach - people wise.

I’ve really seen it all today; all manner of people walking around the shopping area in their beach gear- nearly naked. Many of them shouldn’t😝 and the tattoos!!!
9th November 2025

