Previous
Photo 4154
Balcony
A bit of a different shot.
I sat on the balcony out in the sun and was taken by the colour and contrasts in this tableau
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
4
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4979
photos
237
followers
272
following
1138% complete
4147
4148
4149
4150
4151
4152
4153
4154
4149
824
4150
4151
4152
4153
825
4154
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
12th November 2025 6:41am
Brigette
ace
veery nice contemplative image
November 12th, 2025
Brian
ace
Fantastic on black
November 12th, 2025
Annie D
ace
wonderfully abstract
November 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The blue really pops especially when seen on black background.
November 12th, 2025
