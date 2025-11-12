Previous
Balcony by pusspup
Balcony

A bit of a different shot.
I sat on the balcony out in the sun and was taken by the colour and contrasts in this tableau
Brigette ace
veery nice contemplative image
November 12th, 2025  
Brian ace
Fantastic on black
November 12th, 2025  
Annie D ace
wonderfully abstract
November 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The blue really pops especially when seen on black background.
November 12th, 2025  
