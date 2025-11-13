Previous
Life guards by pusspup
Photo 4155

Life guards

Took myself for a pre breakfast walk on my last day here at Surfer's Paradise. A beautiful morning.
These yellow lifeguard huts make quite a statement I thought.
13th November 2025

@pusspup
Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this wonderful setting, quite the smart lifeguard hut!
November 13th, 2025  
Beverley ace
I agree a wonderful statement… beautiful morning walk such a fabulous beach
November 13th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Can't miss it. Beautiful beach
November 13th, 2025  
Barb ace
Striking photo of yellow against the blue lifeguard hut!
November 13th, 2025  
