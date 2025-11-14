Previous
Busy beach by pusspup
Photo 4156

Busy beach

This shot gives you a better idea of what the Gold Coast looks like on a warm sunny day!!
zoom in and the people go on forever, or at least it seems like it!
14th November 2025 14th Nov 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Babs ace
A bit busier than your normal beaches isn't it.
November 14th, 2025  
Annie D ace
So summery :)
November 14th, 2025  
Wylie ace
@onewing sure is, quite confronting! And the waves were a mess.
@annied Actually there were a couple of warm days, but it was a lot colder overall than I had prepared for!
November 14th, 2025  
