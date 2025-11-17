Sign up
Photo 4159
Craig's Hut
Another of Wylie 2's shots from the High Country.
Craig's Hut is one of the most famous High Country huts. Perched atop Clear Hills, Craig’s Hut offers stunning views of the ranges and is one of the region's most photographed landmarks.
First built as a set for The Man From Snowy River film, the hut has now become an iconic symbol of Australia’s settler history.
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
15th November 2025 11:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
history
Jennifer Eurell
ace
On my bucket list.
November 17th, 2025
