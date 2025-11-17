Previous
Craig's Hut by pusspup
Photo 4159

Craig's Hut

Another of Wylie 2's shots from the High Country.

Craig's Hut is one of the most famous High Country huts. Perched atop Clear Hills, Craig’s Hut offers stunning views of the ranges and is one of the region's most photographed landmarks.

First built as a set for The Man From Snowy River film, the hut has now become an iconic symbol of Australia’s settler history.
Wylie

@pusspup
Jennifer Eurell ace
On my bucket list.
November 17th, 2025  
