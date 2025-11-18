Sign up
Previous
Photo 4160
A day in the garden
Finding all sorts of lovely flowers coming out for Spring!
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
3
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4990
photos
237
followers
272
following
1139% complete
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
18th November 2025 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Beautiful flower and beautiful light
November 18th, 2025
Christina
ace
Fabulous light!
November 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
so beautifully captured, gorgeous flower and light.
November 18th, 2025
