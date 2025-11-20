Previous
Reflections by pusspup
Photo 4162

Reflections

Look forward to a week of Melbourne.
Too busy last night even to upload a photo let alone comment. Should have a little time tonight though.
We are enjoying the unusual opportunity today for a leisurely wander around South bank.
20th November 2025 20th Nov 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
eDorre ace
So cool!
November 21st, 2025  
moni kozi
Awesome shot
November 21st, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Wow, fabulous reflections! Enjoy Melbourne
November 21st, 2025  
Dianne ace
Brilliant.
November 21st, 2025  
Brian ace
Love this.
Welcome to Melbourne.
Will you have time to meet?
November 21st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Outstanding.
November 21st, 2025  
Wylie ace
@briaan thanks Brian, its a lovely thought, but not this time, we’re on a pretty tight schedule until we head home Sunday. Maybe next time!


November 21st, 2025  
