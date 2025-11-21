Previous
Oh no. Dog poo again! by pusspup
Oh no. Dog poo again!

A lovely visit to the National gallery of Victoria.
I’m sure this caption was not the original sculptors intent!
moni kozi
I'm sure it wasn't. It was actually: Goddam those legos!
November 21st, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Great sculpture. You both made me laugh @monikozi
November 21st, 2025  
Brian ace
😊Delightful
November 21st, 2025  
Annie D ace
hahahaha great title!
November 21st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I think it should be renamed.
November 21st, 2025  
julia ace
Great caption.. though coujd easily be the Lego.. check my Sculpture image today.. and dancer as well..
November 21st, 2025  
