Previous
Photo 4163
Oh no. Dog poo again!
A lovely visit to the National gallery of Victoria.
I’m sure this caption was not the original sculptors intent!
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
6
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
4163
moni kozi
I'm sure it wasn't. It was actually: Goddam those legos!
November 21st, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Great sculpture. You both made me laugh
@monikozi
November 21st, 2025
Brian
ace
😊Delightful
November 21st, 2025
Annie D
ace
hahahaha great title!
November 21st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
I think it should be renamed.
November 21st, 2025
julia
ace
Great caption.. though coujd easily be the Lego.. check my Sculpture image today.. and dancer as well..
November 21st, 2025
