The Yarra by pusspup
Photo 4168

The Yarra

Well the Yarra River running through Melbourne might be narrow, brown and muddy but boy is it popular and busy!
These rowing 8s were constantly up and down.
Very colourful activity.
26th November 2025 26th Nov 25

Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Always lots to look at on the Yarra
November 26th, 2025  
Christina ace
Looks like a nice place to sit and people watch!
November 26th, 2025  
Brian ace
Great capture
November 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great place to train.
November 26th, 2025  
julia ace
Good spot to watch the rowers..
November 26th, 2025  
Babs ace
The Yarra still looks like cold tea
November 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Fab
November 26th, 2025  
