Photo 4168
The Yarra
Well the Yarra River running through Melbourne might be narrow, brown and muddy but boy is it popular and busy!
These rowing 8s were constantly up and down.
Very colourful activity.
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
riverscape
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Always lots to look at on the Yarra
November 26th, 2025
Christina
ace
Looks like a nice place to sit and people watch!
November 26th, 2025
Brian
ace
Great capture
November 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great place to train.
November 26th, 2025
julia
ace
Good spot to watch the rowers..
November 26th, 2025
Babs
ace
The Yarra still looks like cold tea
November 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
November 26th, 2025
