Venus (Jeff Koons) by pusspup
Photo 4170

Venus (Jeff Koons)

National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne.
I've always loved that wall of water, and it provides a great backdrop for Venus.
28th November 2025 28th Nov 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Fabulous!
November 28th, 2025  
