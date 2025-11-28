Sign up
Previous
Photo 4170
Venus (Jeff Koons)
National Gallery of Victoria in Melbourne.
I've always loved that wall of water, and it provides a great backdrop for Venus.
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
Kate A 🇦🇺
Fabulous!
November 28th, 2025
