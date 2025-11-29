Previous
Modern art/Victorian art gallery by pusspup
Photo 4171

Modern art/Victorian art gallery

According to the web, this is the work of Yayoi Kusama.
It is large and imposing and quite eye catching.

In the background you can catch a glimpse of the Leonard French stained glass ceiling - more to come!
eDorre ace
Wow! Very cool
November 29th, 2025  
Diana ace
What a fabulous sight and pov!
November 29th, 2025  
