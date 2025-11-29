Sign up
Previous
Photo 4171
Modern art/Victorian art gallery
According to the web, this is the work of Yayoi Kusama.
It is large and imposing and quite eye catching.
In the background you can catch a glimpse of the Leonard French stained glass ceiling - more to come!
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
21st November 2025 2:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
eDorre
ace
Wow! Very cool
November 29th, 2025
Diana
ace
What a fabulous sight and pov!
November 29th, 2025
