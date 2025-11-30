As promised, this is the Leonard French ceiling at the National Victoria Art Gallery. Its quite lovely."The NGV's stained glass ceiling is a symphony of color and light. Measuring a staggering 51 meters in length and 15 meters in width, this colossal artwork comprises more than 16,000 individual pieces of hand-blown glass, each meticulously crafted by Leonard French. The glass panels range in size and shape, forming a captivating mosaic of vibrant colors, geometric patterns, and organic forms. When sunlight filters through the glass, the result is a dazzling display of radiant hues that dance across the museum's Great Hall, enchanting visitors with its ethereal beauty."