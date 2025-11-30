Previous
Stained glass ceiling by pusspup
Stained glass ceiling

As promised, this is the Leonard French ceiling at the National Victoria Art Gallery. Its quite lovely.
"The NGV's stained glass ceiling is a symphony of color and light. Measuring a staggering 51 meters in length and 15 meters in width, this colossal artwork comprises more than 16,000 individual pieces of hand-blown glass, each meticulously crafted by Leonard French. The glass panels range in size and shape, forming a captivating mosaic of vibrant colors, geometric patterns, and organic forms. When sunlight filters through the glass, the result is a dazzling display of radiant hues that dance across the museum's Great Hall, enchanting visitors with its ethereal beauty."
https://simonfieldhouse.com/melbourne-architecture-icons/national-gallery-victoria-ngv-stained-glass-ceiling/
Fabulous stained glass.
I haven’t seen it. But this image has encouraged me to make the trip.
Wow that is impressive
