Photo 4173
On the First Day of Christmas
My true love sent to me,
A seagull with a pink flower.
Here we go again! This year I've aligned each day's pictures with those taken on the corresponding month of the year.
This was taken in January.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
2
1
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
5012
photos
237
followers
273
following
1143% complete
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
27th January 2025 3:42pm
christmas
,
of
,
days
,
12
Diana
ace
Oh I know I am going to love this mont! Looking so forward to it ;-)
December 1st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Hope you have a lot of fun - we will
December 1st, 2025
