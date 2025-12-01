Previous
On the First Day of Christmas by pusspup
On the First Day of Christmas

My true love sent to me,
A seagull with a pink flower.

Here we go again! This year I've aligned each day's pictures with those taken on the corresponding month of the year.
This was taken in January.
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Diana ace
Oh I know I am going to love this mont! Looking so forward to it ;-)
December 1st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Hope you have a lot of fun - we will
December 1st, 2025  
