On the Fourth Day of Christmas by pusspup
Photo 4176

On the Fourth Day of Christmas

My true love sent to me
Four Kookas on a Live Wire
Three Spinebills Sipping
Two Peachicks and a
Seagull with a Pink Flower
4th December 2025 4th Dec 25

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
So beautifully done 👌🏻
December 4th, 2025  
