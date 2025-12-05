Sign up
Previous
Photo 4177
On the Fifth day of Christmas
My true love sent to me
5 Autumn Leaves
4 Kookas on a Live wire
3 Spinebills Sipping
2 Peachicks and a
Seagull with a pink flower
5th December 2025
5th Dec 25
4
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
5020
photos
236
followers
273
following
1144% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
10th May 2025 4:23pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
christmas
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely twinkling leaves.
December 5th, 2025
John Falconer
ace
Autumn leaves in December? Great shot.
December 5th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Loving the little starbursts
December 5th, 2025
Wylie
ace
@johnfalconer
5th day/ 5th month -May😁
December 5th, 2025
