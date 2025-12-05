Previous
On the Fifth day of Christmas by pusspup
Photo 4177

On the Fifth day of Christmas

My true love sent to me
5 Autumn Leaves
4 Kookas on a Live wire
3 Spinebills Sipping
2 Peachicks and a
Seagull with a pink flower
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely twinkling leaves.
December 5th, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Autumn leaves in December? Great shot.
December 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Loving the little starbursts
December 5th, 2025  
Wylie ace
@johnfalconer 5th day/ 5th month -May😁
December 5th, 2025  
