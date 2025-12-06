Sign up
Previous
Photo 4178
On the sixth day of Christmas
My true love sent to me
Six helicopters whirring
Five autumn leaves
Four looks on a live wire
Three spine spinebills sipping
Two peachicks and a
Seagull with a pink flower
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
1
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
20th June 2024 1:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
Babs
ace
Lovely, hope the helicopters don't crash.
December 6th, 2025
