On the Seventh Day of Christmas by pusspup
On the Seventh Day of Christmas

My true love sent to me
Seven Black Angus
Six Helicopters Whirring
Five Autumn Leaves,
Four Kookas on a live wire
Three Spinebills Sipping,
Two Peachicks and a
Seagull with a Pink flower.
7th December 2025 7th Dec 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Denise Wood
Beautiful series - you'll see L had to go back and visit them all. Now I'm caught. Thanks, I'm loving it :)
December 7th, 2025  
Wylie ace
@gilbertwood I appreciate you making the effort to look back! You did miss #1 though!
December 7th, 2025  
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful seventh day image!
December 7th, 2025  
