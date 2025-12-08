Previous
On the Eighth Day of Christmas by pusspup
On the Eighth Day of Christmas

My True love Sent to Me
Eight Winning Portraits
Seven Black Angus
Six Helicopters Whirling
Five Autumn Leaves,
Four Kookas on a Live Wire
Three Spinebills Sipping,
Two Peachicks and a
Seagull with a Pink Flower
