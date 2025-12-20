Sign up
Photo 4192
On the eighth day of Xmas…?
Eight chicks is very ambitious for this young peahen. Especially with our summer temps in the mid to high 30s every day at the moment.
I would say that these little guys are not more than a day or two hatched so fingers crossed she knows what to do.
20th December 2025
