Previous
Photo 4196
Submerged
Wylie 2 modeling for me. I had the phone in a waterproof casing for this which proved to be a bit tricky but I’m reasonably happy with this shot.
24th December 2025
24th Dec 25
4
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
24th December 2025 12:48pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
underwater
Beverley
ace
This is a fabulous photo… underwater photography is awesome fun.
Glad he’s better for Christmas.
December 24th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great capture.
December 24th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oh well done, underwater photography is not easy. I like it.
December 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
It turned out exceptionally well!
December 24th, 2025
