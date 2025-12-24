Previous
Submerged by pusspup
Photo 4196

Submerged

Wylie 2 modeling for me. I had the phone in a waterproof casing for this which proved to be a bit tricky but I’m reasonably happy with this shot.
24th December 2025 24th Dec 25

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Beverley ace
This is a fabulous photo… underwater photography is awesome fun.
Glad he’s better for Christmas.
December 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great capture.
December 24th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oh well done, underwater photography is not easy. I like it.
December 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
It turned out exceptionally well!
December 24th, 2025  
