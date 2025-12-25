Sign up
Photo 4197
Photo 4197
Christmas afternoon walk
The weather is a bit wild and woolly today so the beach is pretty empty off holiday makers. Just a few intrepid walkers and fisher people.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
25th December 2025 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
beach
,
scape
Vesna
Merry Christmas to you and yours! 🎄
December 25th, 2025
