Previous
Photo 4200
Optimistic
Even though chicks are already running around, Jim is still trying to impress the girls.
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
3
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
5066
photos
236
followers
274
following
1150% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
28th December 2025 11:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
peacock
Issi Bannerman
ace
Fantastic capture.
December 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture and selective focus.
December 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Handsome chap.
December 28th, 2025
