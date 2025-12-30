Previous
Textures of the coast by pusspup
Textures of the coast

Cycad leaves, leaf litter, spotted gum and ocean surface.
Enjoying our holiday, brought no work this year, yay!!
BoB
30th December 2025 30th Dec 25

Wylie

@pusspup
Diana ace
Beautiful collage, I love the water.
December 30th, 2025  
