Photo 4206
Some sedge
As well as experimenting with the new camera I’ve decided to see what I can achieve with LR and PS on the iPad, so its definitely a bit clunky ATM, but I’m getting there.
3rd January 2026
3rd Jan 26
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Tags
landscape
Diana
ace
It looks fabulous, well done.
January 3rd, 2026
Beverley
ace
Beautiful…
January 3rd, 2026
