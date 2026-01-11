Previous
Rock shelf art by pusspup
Photo 4214

Rock shelf art

So many beautiful colours and molluscs on the rock shelf, always fascinating.
Ps, these shells are black neritas.
Wylie

eDorre ace
Very cool composition. Love the colors and textures
January 11th, 2026  
