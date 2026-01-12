Sign up
Photo 4215
Limpets
It’s quite unusual to see a large gathering of limpet (shells) on the rock shelf, but there were many of them. Not sure why but they’re quite attractive and make a bit of a different shot.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Photo Details
Views
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
6th January 2026 5:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rockshelf
