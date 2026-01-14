Sign up
Previous
Photo 4217
cockatoos
They had found a hollow in this tree and were making a big fuss about it. There was a 3rd cocky which might have been a teenager of theirs!
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
2
0
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
14th January 2026 9:32am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Tags
birds
Babs
ace
Looks as though they are planning on moving house. Mr Cocky is probably saying 'what do you think of this one then'
I hope it is suitable
January 14th, 2026
Tia
ace
Nice shot of the gnarly old tree!
January 14th, 2026
I hope it is suitable