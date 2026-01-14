Previous
cockatoos by pusspup
cockatoos

They had found a hollow in this tree and were making a big fuss about it. There was a 3rd cocky which might have been a teenager of theirs!
14th January 2026

Wylie

@pusspup
Babs ace
Looks as though they are planning on moving house. Mr Cocky is probably saying 'what do you think of this one then'
I hope it is suitable
January 14th, 2026  
Tia ace
Nice shot of the gnarly old tree!
January 14th, 2026  
