Driving home by pusspup
Photo 4218

Driving home

Five minutes later we were in torrential rain, couldn’t see the road and cars had pulled off the road in greater numbers than I remember seeing anywhere before.
Half an hour out less later and we were home in the dry!
15th January 2026 15th Jan 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Brian ace
Drama! Great capture and what a story! Good to know you got home safely
January 15th, 2026  
eDorre ace
Splendid storm capture
January 15th, 2026  
