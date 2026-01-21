Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4224
A different tree
With a very different edit style, this time Silver Efex.
I particularly like the emphasis on the low clouds.
worth a quick look on black.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
5111
photos
232
followers
273
following
1157% complete
View this month »
4217
4218
4219
4220
4221
4222
4223
4224
Latest from all albums
885
886
4220
887
4221
4222
4223
4224
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
20th January 2026 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Yao RL
ace
interesting, I have been curious about Silver Efex. Should investigate.
January 21st, 2026
Tia
ace
Fantastic on black
January 21st, 2026
Dianne
ace
Really lovely.
January 21st, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close