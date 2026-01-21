Previous
A different tree by pusspup
Photo 4224

A different tree

With a very different edit style, this time Silver Efex.
I particularly like the emphasis on the low clouds.

worth a quick look on black.
Yao RL ace
interesting, I have been curious about Silver Efex. Should investigate.
January 21st, 2026  
Tia ace
Fantastic on black
January 21st, 2026  
Dianne ace
Really lovely.
January 21st, 2026  
