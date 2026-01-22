Sign up
Photo 4225
In training
Wylie 2 getting serious about fitness training for the upcoming desert race in June.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
3
0
Photo Details
Views
20
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
20th January 2026 8:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
landscape
Suzie Townsend
ace
It looks steep but fun. Good for you both!!
January 22nd, 2026
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and place for a bushwalk! Wylie 2 looks exhausted already ;-)
January 22nd, 2026
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo😊
January 22nd, 2026
