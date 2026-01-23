Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4226
On the road again
Heading home from Lithgow there were distant threatening clouds - taken from the (stopped) car.
By the time we got home it was a hot sunny day!
23rd January 2026
23rd Jan 26
4
2
Wylie
ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
5113
photos
231
followers
273
following
1157% complete
4219
4220
4221
4222
4223
4224
4225
4226
4220
887
4221
4222
4223
4224
4225
4226
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 17 Pro Max
Taken
23rd January 2026 10:35am
Tags
landscape
julia
ace
Looks like it means business.. hopefully it falls where needed.
January 23rd, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a fabulous and classic view
January 23rd, 2026
Barb
ace
Beautifully dramatic capture!
January 23rd, 2026
Louise & Ken
ace
I read about how to take good landscape photos, but I can't think of anyplace short of several hours away to get anything half as beautiful as this!
January 23rd, 2026
