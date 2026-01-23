Previous
On the road again by pusspup
Photo 4226

On the road again

Heading home from Lithgow there were distant threatening clouds - taken from the (stopped) car.
By the time we got home it was a hot sunny day!
23rd January 2026 23rd Jan 26

Wylie

ace
@pusspup
Our popular page pics.
1157% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

julia ace
Looks like it means business.. hopefully it falls where needed.
January 23rd, 2026  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
what a fabulous and classic view
January 23rd, 2026  
Barb ace
Beautifully dramatic capture!
January 23rd, 2026  
Louise & Ken ace
I read about how to take good landscape photos, but I can't think of anyplace short of several hours away to get anything half as beautiful as this!
January 23rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact